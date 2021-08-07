UrduPoint.com

China Using All Instruments Of Power To Achieve Goals, US Behind - Air Force Chief

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

China Using All Instruments of Power to Achieve Goals, US Behind - Air Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) China is using all instruments of power to reach its goals, while the United States is behind, US Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. said on Friday.

"I would say that China, the People's Republic of China is using all instruments of power to achieve their goal, and we are behind," Brown said at the National Press Club

Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning and Programs Lt.

Gen. David Nahom told Congress in late July that China is building up its offensive air capabilities far faster than US military planners expected in their National Defense Strategy three years ago.

Related Topics

China David United States July Congress All

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

16 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

16 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

16 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

16 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

29 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.