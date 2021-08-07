China Using All Instruments of Power to Achieve Goals, US Behind - Air Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) China is using all instruments of power to reach its goals, while the United States is behind, US Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. said on Friday.

"I would say that China, the People's Republic of China is using all instruments of power to achieve their goal, and we are behind," Brown said at the National Press Club

Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning and Programs Lt.

Gen. David Nahom told Congress in late July that China is building up its offensive air capabilities far faster than US military planners expected in their National Defense Strategy three years ago.