UrduPoint.com

China Values Putin's Remarks On Bilateral Relations, Believes In Development - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 07:14 PM

China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations, Believes in Development - Spokesman

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on bilateral relations and is assured that prospects for further cooperation between two states are promising

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on bilateral relations and is assured that prospects for further cooperation between two states are promising.

On Thursday, in a congratulatory message to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Putin stressed that Russia and China maintained a productive dialogue in 2021 and achieved a high level of cooperation in trade and science leading to practical results despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he is looking forward to meeting with Xi at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

"China highly appreciates President Putin's positive remarks on China-Russia relations and good wishes for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games," Zhao said at a press conference.

China-Russia bilateral relations were brought to a higher level with higher "quality and standards" contributing to upholding peace and stability in the world, the spokesman noted.

"The China-Russia friendship is unbreakable and our cooperation holds great promise. We have high expectations for and confidence in China-Russia relations in the year to come," he added.

China believes in continued development of bilateral relations with Russia and in the joint development of a global agenda leading to the establishment of "a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind," Zhao concluded.

Related Topics

World Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Olympics Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 1070.400 kgs drugs, arrest three drug p ..

ANF seizes 1070.400 kgs drugs, arrest three drug peddlers

1 minute ago
 Murad Ali wins 'All Pakistan National Ranking Badm ..

Murad Ali wins 'All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament'

1 minute ago
 Int'l Hindu delegation arriving Pakistan on four-d ..

Int'l Hindu delegation arriving Pakistan on four-day visit

1 minute ago
 Reports about supplementary finance bill, taxes, I ..

Reports about supplementary finance bill, taxes, IMF being twisted to create und ..

1 minute ago
 President Alvi for facilitating students of minori ..

President Alvi for facilitating students of minorities in preparation of competi ..

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Party Rejects Rebranding Rumours Ahead ..

Zelenskyy's Party Rejects Rebranding Rumours Ahead of Legislative Elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.