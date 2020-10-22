UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Vatican Renew Bishop Appointment Deal For Two Years: Beijing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:15 PM

China-Vatican renew bishop appointment deal for two years: Beijing

China and the Vatican have renewed a deal to give both a say in the appointment of bishops on the mainland, the ministry of foreign affairs said Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :China and the Vatican have renewed a deal to give both a say in the appointment of bishops on the mainland, the ministry of foreign affairs said Thursday.

"After friendly consultations," a deal was reached "to extend for two years the temporary agreement," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan told reporters, adding the "two sides will... push forward the process of improving relations."

Related Topics

China Agreement

Recent Stories

Sporting events dedicated to the 25th anniversary ..

13 minutes ago

Online diplomatic courses on the topic "Neutrality ..

17 minutes ago

Third session of the Joint Committee on Cooperatio ..

24 minutes ago

European stock markets extend losses at open

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 15,971 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

3 minutes ago

N.Korea Tells Foreigners to Remain Indoors Due to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.