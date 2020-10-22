China-Vatican renew bishop appointment deal for two years: Beijing

China and the Vatican have renewed a deal to give both a say in the appointment of bishops on the mainland, the ministry of foreign affairs said Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :China and the Vatican have renewed a deal to give both a say in the appointment of bishops on the mainland, the ministry of foreign affairs said Thursday.

"After friendly consultations," a deal was reached "to extend for two years the temporary agreement," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan told reporters, adding the "two sides will... push forward the process of improving relations."