China, Venezuela conclude celebrations for 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties

CARACAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :China and Venezuela on Monday wrapped up celebrations for the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with a cultural event at Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruben Dario Molina attended the event along with Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong and other members of China's embassy.

The 45th anniversary marked a milestone that "should serve as a departure point" for greater cooperation, said Villegas.

Li noted that China-Venezuela ties are at a historic peak.

China, "as always committed to peaceful development, is willing to join with Venezuela in defending global equality and justice, (and) promoting solidarity and cooperation between developing countries," said Li.

The event featured Venezuela's Traditional National Orchestra, Chinese folk dancing, poetry recitals of works from both nations, as well as Chinese cuisine displaying.