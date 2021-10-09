UrduPoint.com

China Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting Of Tariffs, Sanctions -Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held on Saturday an online conversation with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the possible lifting of sanctions and tariffs, media reported.

According to China Central Television, Liu also explained the Chinese position on its pattern of economic development.

The Chinese vice premier added that the parties agreed to resume contacts based on equality and mutual respect to create good conditions for the normal development of trade and economic relations as well as the global economic recovery.

