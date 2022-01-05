UrduPoint.com

China-Vietnam Freight Train Trips Double In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 02:39 PM

China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region handled 346 China-Vietnam freight train trips last year, up by over 108 percent from the previous year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd

NANNING, Jan. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region handled 346 China-Vietnam freight train trips last year, up by over 108 percent from the previous year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.

Since its launch in August 2017, the freight train service has transported a variety number of goods between China and ASEAN countries, including glass, cotton yarn, fruits, electronics, and daily necessities.

Among the imported fruits, 19,400 tonnes of durians, mangosteens, and longans have been transported via the freight service in 2021, up 14.7 percent year on year.

A total of 400 China-Vietnam freight train trips are expected to be made in 2022.

Related Topics

China Nanning August 2017 Cotton From

Recent Stories

Administration asked to prepare action plan agains ..

Administration asked to prepare action plan against price hike

32 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

33 seconds ago
 Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% incre ..

Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% increase

36 seconds ago
 Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Au ..

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

37 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls o ..

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls on FM

8 minutes ago
 Clashes Between Protesters, Police Underway in Kaz ..

Clashes Between Protesters, Police Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.