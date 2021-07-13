UrduPoint.com
China-Vietnam Freight Train Trips Surge In H1

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region handled 145 China-Vietnam freight trains in the first half of this year, up 64.8 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd

Since its launch in 2017, the freight train service has transported glass, cotton yarn, electronics, diesel engines and other goods from China to ASEAN countries via Vietnam, while goods from ASEAN countries including fruits and daily necessities have been freighted to China, or to Europe through China-Europe freight trains.China Railway Nanning Group will accelerate the construction of a designated site for transporting fruits in a logistics center at Pingxiang port that borders Vietnam to help improve customs clearance efficiency, the company said.

