Open Menu

China, Vietnam Launch Another Overland Passenger Border-crossing Channel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

China, Vietnam launch another overland passenger border-crossing channel

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Another overland passenger border-crossing channel was launched between China and Vietnam to boost bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The passenger border-crossing channel, linking China's Dongzhong Port and Vietnam's Hoanh Mo Port, is designed to accommodate an annual capacity of 500,000 passenger crossings and 30,000 passenger vehicle trips, which will inject new momentum into personnel exchanges, tourist visits and trade between China and Vietnam.

China's Dongzhong Port, located in Fangchenggang City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is separated from the Hoanh Mo Port in Quang Ninh Province of Vietnam by a river and serves as one of China's key land routes to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The port was previously not open for tourist entries and exits.

China has several land ports to Vietnam along the border in Guangxi and Yunnan Province.

Since November 2023, China has continuously adjusted and optimized its visa-free transit policy to boost openness and people-to-people exchanges. In a recent move to boost tourism cooperation with ASEAN countries, tour groups from ASEAN countries have been allowed to visit Xishuangbanna, a popular tourist destination in Yunnan Province, without a visa for up to six days.

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in l ..

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people

13 minutes ago
 Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

25 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

40 minutes ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

55 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

1 hour ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

2 hours ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

2 hours ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World