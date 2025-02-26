China, Vietnam Launch Another Overland Passenger Border-crossing Channel
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Another overland passenger border-crossing channel was launched between China and Vietnam to boost bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
The passenger border-crossing channel, linking China's Dongzhong Port and Vietnam's Hoanh Mo Port, is designed to accommodate an annual capacity of 500,000 passenger crossings and 30,000 passenger vehicle trips, which will inject new momentum into personnel exchanges, tourist visits and trade between China and Vietnam.
China's Dongzhong Port, located in Fangchenggang City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is separated from the Hoanh Mo Port in Quang Ninh Province of Vietnam by a river and serves as one of China's key land routes to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The port was previously not open for tourist entries and exits.
China has several land ports to Vietnam along the border in Guangxi and Yunnan Province.
Since November 2023, China has continuously adjusted and optimized its visa-free transit policy to boost openness and people-to-people exchanges. In a recent move to boost tourism cooperation with ASEAN countries, tour groups from ASEAN countries have been allowed to visit Xishuangbanna, a popular tourist destination in Yunnan Province, without a visa for up to six days.
