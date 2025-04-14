China, Vietnam sign agreements after Xi warns protectionism 'leads nowhere'

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) China and Vietnam signed dozens of cooperation agreements Monday, strengthening ties between the countries after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned that protectionism "leads nowhere" and that a trade war would have "no winners".

Xi is in Vietnam for the first leg of a Southeast Asia tour, who announced -- and then mostly reversed -- sweeping tariffs this month.

The Chinese president was welcomed to Hanoi Monday with a 21-cannon salute, a guard of honour and rows of flag-waving children at the presidential palace, before holding talks with Vietnam's top leaders including General Secretary To Lam.

The two neighbours signed 45 cooperation agreements, including on supply chains, AI, joint maritime patrols and railway development.

Xi's visit comes almost two weeks after the United States -- manufacturing powerhouse Vietnam's biggest export market in the first three months of the year -- slapped a 46 percent levy on Vietnamese goods as part of a global trade blitz.

Xi will depart Vietnam on Tuesday, travelling onwards to Malaysia and Cambodia on a tour that "bears major importance" for the broader region, Beijing has said.

Speaking during a meeting with Lam, Xi said Vietnam and China were "standing at the turning point of history... and should move forward with joint hands".

Xi earlier urged the two countries to "resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment".