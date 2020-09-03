UrduPoint.com
China Views US Barriers For Chinese Diplomats As Unfair, Wants Move To Be Revoked -Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:10 AM

China Views US Barriers for Chinese Diplomats as Unfair, Wants Move to Be Revoked -Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in the United States believes that the recently imposed US restrictions on Chinese diplomats are unfair and calls on Washington to revise this move.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that senior Chinese diplomats in the United States would now need to ask the Department of State for approval before visiting American universities and meeting with local officials. He stressed that the move was a response to the barriers, allegedly created by the Chinese authorities for US diplomats for years.

"With the excuse of reciprocity, the US imposed yet another unjustified restriction and barrier on Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel on September 2. This has grossly trampled on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and China is firmly opposed to it ... We urge the US side to correct its mistake, revoke this decision and provide support and facilitation for Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the US to perform their duties as well," the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

