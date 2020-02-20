UrduPoint.com
China Virus Control Efforts 'are Working': Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

China's efforts to control the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus "are working", Foreign Minister Wang Yi insisted Thursday, attributing an easing in new cases to his country's "forceful action" against the illness

Vientiane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :China's efforts to control the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus "are working", Foreign Minister Wang Yi insisted Thursday, attributing an easing in new cases to his country's "forceful action" against the illness.

"China is not only protecting its own people but also the rest of the world," he told Southeast Asian counterparts at a summit in Laos.

