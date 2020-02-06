China Virus Death Tolls Rises To 560: Govt
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:51 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed fatalities from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 560, after authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province reported 70 new deaths on Thursday.
In its daily update, the health commission in Hubei also confirmed another 2,987 new cases.