China virus death tolls rises to 560: govt

The number of confirmed fatalities from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 560, after authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province reported 70 new deaths on Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed fatalities from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 560, after authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province reported 70 new deaths on Thursday.

In its daily update, the health commission in Hubei also confirmed another 2,987 new cases.