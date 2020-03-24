UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Virus Epicentre To Open Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

China virus epicentre to open up

China announced Tuesday an end to travel curbs at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, as governments around the world tightened lockdowns in a desperate effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :China announced Tuesday an end to travel curbs at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, as governments around the world tightened lockdowns in a desperate effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

Hubei, where the novel coronavirus emerged late last year, will allow healthy residents to leave the province from midnight, officials said, two months after they were ordered to stay indoors.

"We are celebrating today," a female doctor surnamed Wu told AFP.

"Every day, we saw the number of seriously ill patients decreasing, the situation improving, people being discharged from the hospital. The doctors and nurses are becoming more and more relaxed as the days go by. I am super happy!"The relaxation of rules, which will not apply to the hardest-hit city of Wuhan until April 8, comes as Britain and New Zealand joined nations in Europe, the middle East, North America and Asia in declaring countrywide shutdowns in a bid to staunch the flow of new infections.

Related Topics

World Europe China Doctor Wuhan Middle East April From Asia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issue ..

21 minutes ago

Germany's Altmaier Describes Billions of Euros in ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

26 seconds ago

Tokyo Olympics postponed: IOC

28 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad stresses people to a ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.