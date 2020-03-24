China virus epicentre to open up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :

Hubei, where the novel coronavirus emerged late last year, will allow healthy residents to leave the province from midnight, officials said, two months after they were ordered to stay indoors.

"We are celebrating today," a female doctor surnamed Wu told AFP.

"Every day, we saw the number of seriously ill patients decreasing, the situation improving, people being discharged from the hospital. The doctors and nurses are becoming more and more relaxed as the days go by. I am super happy!"The relaxation of rules, which will not apply to the hardest-hit city of Wuhan until April 8, comes as Britain and New Zealand joined nations in Europe, the middle East, North America and Asia in declaring countrywide shutdowns in a bid to staunch the flow of new infections.