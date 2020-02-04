UrduPoint.com
China Virus: What We Know About The Fatalities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

The first fatality from China's new virus would come to represent a common set of traits among most of those who have died of the disease: he was over the age of 60 and in poor health

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The first fatality from China's new virus would come to represent a common set of traits among most of those who have died of the disease: he was over the age of 60 and in poor health.

Since China reported the emergence of a new coronavirus in December, the SARS-like disease has infected more than 20,400 people and killed 425.

So far, 80 percent of victims were elderly individuals aged 60 or above and 75 percent had pre-existing health conditions, such as diabetes, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The mortality rate also stood at 2.1 percent, the commission noted -- much lower than the nearly 10 percent who lost their lives to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, when nearly 800 people died worldwide.

Over 97 percent of victims from the new virus hailed from central Hubei province, where a market that sold wild animals in the capital city, Wuhan, is believed to be the epicentre of the epidemic.

Chinese government records also list at least five victims under 60 -- with the youngest a 36-year-old man from Wuhan.

The death rate outside Hubei is 0.16 percent, officials said.

Only two fatalities have been reported outside mainland China so far -- a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who had travelled to Wuhan and a Chinese traveller from Wuhan who died in the Philippines.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Tuesday that there were 632 recoveries nationwide.

Of the 20,400 confirmed cases, the youngest is a one-month-old baby from the southern region of Guizhou and the oldest is 90.

Here's what we know so far about the deaths:

