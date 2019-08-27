UrduPoint.com
China Voices Firm Opposition To G7 Statement On Hong Kong

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :China on Tuesday voiced strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to "random accusations" and "irresponsible remarks" on Hong Kong affairs in a statement from the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

The G7 reportedly reaffirmed the existence and the importance of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration on the Question of Hong Kong and called for avoiding violence in a joint statement issued Monday at the end of a G7 summit held in Biarritz, France.

"As we have emphasized on many occasions, Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and no foreign governments, organizations or individuals have the right to intervene," said Geng, when responding to a query about China's comment on the statement from the G7 summit.

The demonstrations and violent protests have been running in Hong Kong for more than two months, and Hong Kong's rule of law, social order, economy and well being of the people, as well as its international image have been severely impacted as a result, Geng said.

"No one cares more about Hong Kong's prosperity and stability than Chinese people, including residents of Hong Kong," Geng said. "(Those) are our own affairs, we will handle them well. G7 members should not poke their noses into others' business with ill-harbored intentions and conspiracies." On the aforementioned Joint Declaration between China and Britain, Geng said its ultimate goal and core content were to make sure China would take back Hong Kong in 1997 and the government of the People's Republic of China would resume its exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong with effect from July 1, 1997.

"Since Hong Kong returned to the motherland in 1997, the Chinese government has exercised jurisdiction over Hong Kong according to the Constitution and the Basic Law," he said. "Based on international law and basic norms governing international relations, no other country or organization is entitled to meddle in Hong Kong affairs under the pretext of the Joint Declaration."

