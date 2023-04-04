China Voices Opposition to Possible Meeting Between US House Speaker, Taiwanese President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Beijing "firmly opposes" a possible meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her transit trip to the United States, since it contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

On March 29, the Taiwanese delegation led by Tsai departed for a 10-day trip to the two Central American states. On April 1, the delegation arrived in Guatemala with a transit stop in New York and on April 3, it visited Belize. On Wednesday, the Taiwanese leader will also make a transit stop in Los Angeles on its way home. US media reported that Tsai would hold a meeting with McCarthy during her stay in California that day.

"China firmly opposes the US's arrangement for Tsai Ing-wen's 'transit' trip to the US and a meeting between her and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the third highest-ranking official of the US government, because it seriously contravenes the one-China principle and provisions in the three China-US joint communiques and gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mao told a press briefing.

Beijing intends to closely monitor the situation and "resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokeswoman added. At the same time, she did not say whether China would launch new military drills near Taiwan if the meeting takes place, as it happened after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi traveled to the island in August 2022. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.