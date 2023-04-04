Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Voices Opposition To Possible Meeting Between US House Speaker, Taiwanese President

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China Voices Opposition to Possible Meeting Between US House Speaker, Taiwanese President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Beijing "firmly opposes" a possible meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her transit trip to the United States, since it contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

On March 29, the Taiwanese delegation led by Tsai departed for a 10-day trip to the two Central American states. On April 1, the delegation arrived in Guatemala with a transit stop in New York and on April 3, it visited Belize. On Wednesday, the Taiwanese leader will also make a transit stop in Los Angeles on its way home. US media reported that Tsai would hold a meeting with McCarthy during her stay in California that day.

"China firmly opposes the US's arrangement for Tsai Ing-wen's 'transit' trip to the US and a meeting between her and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the third highest-ranking official of the US government, because it seriously contravenes the one-China principle and provisions in the three China-US joint communiques and gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mao told a press briefing.

Beijing intends to closely monitor the situation and "resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokeswoman added. At the same time, she did not say whether China would launch new military drills near Taiwan if the meeting takes place, as it happened after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi traveled to the island in August 2022. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China Visit Mao Los Angeles Beijing Nancy Guatemala Taipei Same Independence New York Belize United States March April August Media From Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

24 minutes ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

1 hour ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

2 hours ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.