BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) China has expressed a strong protest over the appeal by the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) to allow Taiwan to participate in the annual session of its decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the WHO to invite Taiwan to take part as an observer at this year's meeting of the World Health Assembly.

"We express our strong disagreement with the relevant statement of the United States," Wang told a press conference.

There is only one China in the world, of which Taiwan is an integral part, the spokesman said, adding that the island's participation in the work of international organizations, including the WHO, should take place in accordance with the One China principle.

Wang also urged the US to comply with the One China principle and the provisions of the three joint Chinese-US communiques, uphold international law and fulfill its obligations not to support Taiwan's independence.

He also called on Washington to "stop using the World Health Assembly for whipping up Taiwan-related issues."

The World Health Assembly will hold its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21-30 to discuss global public health priorities.

The situation around Taiwan recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.