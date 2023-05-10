UrduPoint.com

China Voices Protest Over US's Appeal To WHO Concerning Taiwan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China Voices Protest Over US's Appeal to WHO Concerning Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) China has expressed a strong protest over the appeal by the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) to allow Taiwan to participate in the annual session of its decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the WHO to invite Taiwan to take part as an observer at this year's meeting of the World Health Assembly.

"We express our strong disagreement with the relevant statement of the United States," Wang told a press conference.

There is only one China in the world, of which Taiwan is an integral part, the spokesman said, adding that the island's participation in the work of international organizations, including the WHO, should take place in accordance with the One China principle.

Wang also urged the US to comply with the One China principle and the provisions of the three joint Chinese-US communiques, uphold international law and fulfill its obligations not to support Taiwan's independence.

He also called on Washington to "stop using the World Health Assembly for whipping up Taiwan-related issues."

The World Health Assembly will hold its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21-30 to discuss global public health priorities.

The situation around Taiwan recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest World China Washington Beijing Geneva Taipei Independence United States April May From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

43 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

58 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

1 hour ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

1 hour ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.