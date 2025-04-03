Open Menu

China Vows 'countermeasures' To Sweeping New US Tariffs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

China vows 'countermeasures' to sweeping new US tariffs

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) China on Thursday said it "firmly opposes" sweeping new US tariffs on its exports, vowing "countermeasures" to protect its rights and interests.

US President Donald Trump has ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war after imposing 10 percent levies on imports from around the world and harsh extra duties on key trading partners.

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs of 34 percent on China, one of its largest trading partners.

The commerce ministry in Beijing said in a statement that those tariffs "do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties".

It urged Washington to "immediately cancel" them, warning they "endanger global economic development", hurting US interests and international supply chains.

It also accused the United States of a "typical unilateral bullying practice".

The tariffs come on top of a 20 percent rate imposed last month.

At a weekly briefing Thursday, the commerce ministry slammed Washington's "protectionism and bullying".

But it also said that the two sides were "maintaining communication" over sources of contention in trade and economic issues.

Beijing's foreign ministry also warned the United States that protectionism has no "exit ramp" and noted the broad international opposition to the measures.

China previously responded to US tariffs with levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken.

Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges in Beijing, told AFP that Beijing could potentially impose export controls of critical and rare minerals to the United States in response.

"The United States has become a high-tariff nation, and its status as the flagbearer of free trade has diminished," Chen said.

