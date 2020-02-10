UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Vows Efforts To Keep Grain Output Stable In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:47 PM

China vows efforts to keep grain output stable in 2020

China will work to keep grain production stable this year and improve planting structure, an official document said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :China will work to keep grain production stable this year and improve planting structure, an official document said Monday.

Efforts will be made to ensure grain production to remain above 650 million tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a document outlining key tasks of planting for the year.

The combined planting area of the country's three major grains -- rice, wheat and corn -- should stay above 93 million hectares, according to the document.

The country will also optimize planting structure to increase the quality of farm produce and provide more green agricultural products, the document said.

The ministry stressed the stable supply of vegetables as the country fights against the outbreak of novel corona-virus and urged better coordination across regions to ensure demand is properly met.

Grain output will continue to be an important criterion for evaluating the performance of provincial governors while city mayors will be tasked with maintaining a stable supply of non-staple food, the document said.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Road accident claims a life,injures two in Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

Firing kills two, injures three in Shahkot

2 minutes ago

Citizens advised to wear masks as air quality goes ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's 1st Arktika Class Icebreaker Still Expect ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen Fighting Hits, Badly Damages 2 Hospitals in ..

7 minutes ago

Twenty-Six Former Foreign Ministers Urge US, Russi ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.