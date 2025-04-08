China Vows 'fight To The End' As Trump Warns 50% More Tariffs
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) China vowed on Tuesday to "fight to the end" against fresh tariffs of 50 percent threatened by US President Donald Trump, further aggravating a trade war that has already wiped trillions off global markets.
Trump has upended the world economy with sweeping tariffs that have raised the spectre of an international recession, but has ruled out any pause in his aggressive trade policy despite a dramatic market sell-off.
Beijing -- Washington's major economic rival but also a key trading partner -- responded by announcing its own 34 percent duties on US goods to come into effect on Thursday, deepening a showdown between the world's two largest economies.
The swift retaliation from China sparked a fresh warning from Trump that he would impose additional levies if Beijing refused to stop pushing back against his barrage of tariffs -- a move that would drive the overall levies on Chinese goods to 104 percent.
"I have great respect for China but they can not do this," Trump said in the White House.
"We are going to have one shot at this... I'll tell you what, it is an honour to do it."
China swiftly hit back, blasting what it called "blackmailing" by the US and saying it would "never accept" those tariffs.
"If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end," a spokesperson for Beijing's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
"If the US escalates its tariff measures, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests," the ministry said.
But Beijing also reiterated that it sought "dialogue" with Washington -- and its view that there were "no winners in a trade war".
Its foreign ministry additionally warned the US that "pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China".
Recent Stories
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts
Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
More Stories From World
-
China vows 'fight to the end' as Trump warns 50% more tariffs3 minutes ago
-
Once-dying Mexican river delta slowly nursed back to life13 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc43 minutes ago
-
South Korea sets new presidential election for June 31 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges integration of advanced technologies to UN peacekeeping to enhance effectiveness2 hours ago
-
In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs2 hours ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air2 hours ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Parliament speaker meets with president of Uzbekistan3 hours ago
-
New local gov’t code, electoral system needed before holding municipal elections: President Kais S ..3 hours ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air4 hours ago