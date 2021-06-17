UrduPoint.com
China Vows To Advance Socialist Drive, Bilateral Ties With Vietnam

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:17 PM

China vows to advance socialist drive, bilateral ties with Vietnam

China on Thursday vowed to continuously enhance mutual political support with Vietnam and inject new impetus into the socialist drive of the two countries and their bilateral ties in the new era

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :China on Thursday vowed to continuously enhance mutual political support with Vietnam and inject new impetus into the socialist drive of the two countries and their bilateral ties in the new era.

The remarks came as Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Vietnam's National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue via video link.

Noting the important consensus reached this year between leaders of the two countries as well as the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Li said China is ready to work with Vietnam to forge a community with a shared future of strategic significance between China and Vietnam.

As this year marks the centenary of the CPC, Li said China is willing to draw wisdom from the splendid history of friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, to inject new impetus into the socialist drive of the respective countries, as well as ties between the two countries and the two parties in the new era.

China and Vietnam, both socialist countries led by communist parties, are faced with multiple common tasks, Li said.

He urged the two sides to continuously enhance mutual political support, improve synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan, jointly ensure COVID-19 prevention and control works are carried out well, and properly manage maritime disputes.

He also emphasized for the two countries as well as the CPC and the CPV, it is imperative to promote consensus, enhance cooperation and make concerted efforts pertaining to following the socialist path, guarding against the "Color Revolution," and effectively responding to hegemonic behavior of suppressing and containing the development of socialist countries, among others.

Li said that the NPC is ready to promote friendly cooperation between legislative bodies, and enhance coordination in areas related to anti-interference, anti-sanctions and anti-containment so as to defend international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries.

Hue expressed the willingness to advance the effective progress of bilateral ties and pledged to strengthen communication and cooperation with the NPC.

