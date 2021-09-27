UrduPoint.com

China Vows To Counter Any Threat In Taiwan Strait After UK Warship Passage

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is ready to counter any threats and provocations in the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command said on Monday, commenting on the sailing of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond through the strait

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is ready to counter any threats and provocations in the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command said on Monday, commenting on the sailing of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond through the strait.

The British frigate passed through the Taiwan Strait earlier in the day while on its way to Vietnam, becoming the first UK navy vessel to sail through the waterway since 2019.

"Troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are staying on high alert at all times, and will resolutely counter all threats and provocations," Senior Colonel Shi Yi said in a statement published by the Chinese defense ministry.

The official denounced HMS Richmond's passage as an idle attempt by the United Kingdom "to create a sense of presence" in the area, adding that "such ill-intentioned behavior undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and fully exposes its speculative mentality."

China considers the passage of foreign boats through the Taiwan Strait as violation of international law and infringement on its sovereignty and security.

