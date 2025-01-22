China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) China on Wednesday vowed to defend its "national interests" against tariff threats from US President Donald Trump after warned he could impose a 10 percent duty on imports from the country by the end of next week.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House a day after his inauguration, also warned the European Union it could face stiff levies, while taking aim once again at Beijing over fentanyl trafficking.

"They treat us very, very badly. So they're going to be in for tariffs," Trump said of the EU. "You can't get fairness unless you do that."

A day earlier, the new president accused the bloc of not importing enough American products, saying he would "straighten that out" by imposing tariffs or by urging for more oil and gas purchases.

On China, Trump reiterated his threat Tuesday to impose a 10 percent duty, saying it was "based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada".

When asked how soon they could be put in place, he said: "Probably February 1st is the date we're looking at."

That is the same date he had previously said he could impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, having accused them of failing to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Mexico, Canada and China are leading sources of US imports, according to official trade data.

Beijing on Wednesday vowed to defend its "national interests" in response to Trump's threats.

"We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

She added that Beijing was "willing to maintain communication with the US, properly handle differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations".