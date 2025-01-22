Open Menu

China Vows To Defend 'interests' Against Trump Tariff Threats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) China on Wednesday vowed to defend its "national interests" against tariff threats from US President Donald Trump after warned he could impose a 10 percent duty on imports from the country by the end of next week.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House a day after his inauguration, also warned the European Union it could face stiff levies, while taking aim once again at Beijing over fentanyl trafficking.

"They treat us very, very badly. So they're going to be in for tariffs," Trump said of the EU. "You can't get fairness unless you do that."

A day earlier, the new president accused the bloc of not importing enough American products, saying he would "straighten that out" by imposing tariffs or by urging for more oil and gas purchases.

On China, Trump reiterated his threat Tuesday to impose a 10 percent duty, saying it was "based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada".

When asked how soon they could be put in place, he said: "Probably February 1st is the date we're looking at."

That is the same date he had previously said he could impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, having accused them of failing to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Mexico, Canada and China are leading sources of US imports, according to official trade data.

Beijing on Wednesday vowed to defend its "national interests" in response to Trump's threats.

"We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

She added that Beijing was "willing to maintain communication with the US, properly handle differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations".

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

5 seconds ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

45 minutes ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

1 hour ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

2 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

4 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World