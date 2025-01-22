China Vows To Defend 'interests' Against Trump Tariff Threats
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) China on Wednesday vowed to defend its "national interests" against tariff threats from US President Donald Trump after warned he could impose a 10 percent duty on imports from the country by the end of next week.
Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House a day after his inauguration, also warned the European Union it could face stiff levies, while taking aim once again at Beijing over fentanyl trafficking.
"They treat us very, very badly. So they're going to be in for tariffs," Trump said of the EU. "You can't get fairness unless you do that."
A day earlier, the new president accused the bloc of not importing enough American products, saying he would "straighten that out" by imposing tariffs or by urging for more oil and gas purchases.
On China, Trump reiterated his threat Tuesday to impose a 10 percent duty, saying it was "based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada".
When asked how soon they could be put in place, he said: "Probably February 1st is the date we're looking at."
That is the same date he had previously said he could impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, having accused them of failing to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.
Mexico, Canada and China are leading sources of US imports, according to official trade data.
Beijing on Wednesday vowed to defend its "national interests" in response to Trump's threats.
"We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
She added that Beijing was "willing to maintain communication with the US, properly handle differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations".
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Deadly Turkey ski resort fire: what we know5 minutes ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats5 minutes ago
-
Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says5 minutes ago
-
Borussia Dortmund sack Sahin after Champions League setback5 minutes ago
-
Shelton grinds past Sonego into Australian Open semi-final25 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 191 hour ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit1 hour ago
-
Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China1 hour ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats1 hour ago
-
Mauricio Funes: journalist turned El Salvador president2 hours ago
-
Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China2 hours ago
-
US govt workers in diversity jobs to be put on leave as programs ordered shut2 hours ago