China Vows to Deny Taiwan Room for Separatism

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) China is ready to resume interaction with Taiwan but will not leave its administration room for separatism, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

"We are willing to create a broad space for peaceful reunification but we will never leave any space for separatist activities and Taiwan's independence," she said during a press briefing.

Mao reiterated that China saw Taiwan as an integral part of its territory.

Taiwanese de facto leader Tsai Ing-wen said earlier in the day that the island would defend its independence from Beijing. She stressed that her Democratic Progressive Party had "no room for compromise" when it came to Taiwan's sovereignty.