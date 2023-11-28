China vows to enhance institutional cooperation with Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to enhance the role of the institutional platform of their cooperation committee and strengthen exchanges and contacts among the subcommittees to add new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation, said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks and co-chairing the 11th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Astana.

Ding spoke highly of the new achievements made by the two sides in the fields of economy and trade, production capacity, financial cooperation, interconnectivity, people-to-people exchanges and security cooperation since the 10th meeting of the committee.

He called on the two sides to advance cooperation in key areas such as economy, trade, production capacity and interconnectivity.