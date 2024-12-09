China Vows To 'firmly Defend' Sovereignty As Taiwan Launches Drills
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) China vowed on Monday to "firmly defend" its sovereignty and insisted Taiwan was an "inalienable" part of its territory, after the island said it had detected Chinese warships and coast guard vessels in its waters.
"China will firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, as the island's military launched combat readiness drills.
Taiwan's defence ministry said it also spotted Chinese coast guard vessels and that Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had restricted the airspace off the Chinese coast.
There has been intense speculation about the possibility of China launching military drills in response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's trip to the Pacific which included stopovers in Hawaii and Guam.
Asked about the possibility of drills around the island and the claims by Taipei, Mao insisted: "Taiwan does not have a ministry of defence."
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan issue is China's internal affair," Mao said.
Taiwan regards itself as a sovereign nation with its own government, military, and Currency.
But Beijing insists the island is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.
pfc-oho/je/dhw
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
South Korean president banned from leaving country22 seconds ago
-
Syrians now have 'historic opportunity' to build peaceful future: UN chief says on Assad’s fall20 minutes ago
-
A two-week Chomos festival starts in Kalash20 minutes ago
-
Nuclear power twice as expensive for Australia as renewables: report40 minutes ago
-
Taiwan launches 'combat drills'50 minutes ago
-
Philippine volcano erupts, spews plume of ash, gas50 minutes ago
-
Flu, flu-like illnesses surge in Mongolia's capital amid severe air pollution50 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes engineers' crucial role in shaping nation’s progress1 hour ago
-
Trump names Alina Habba counselor to president, announces key state department roles1 hour ago
-
Estonian premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on 1st visit1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia will be ready for FIFA World Cup1 hour ago
-
Arrivederci! Why young Italians are leaving in droves1 hour ago