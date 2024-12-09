Open Menu

China Vows To 'firmly Defend' Sovereignty As Taiwan Launches Drills

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) China vowed on Monday to "firmly defend" its sovereignty and insisted Taiwan was an "inalienable" part of its territory, after the island said it had detected Chinese warships and coast guard vessels in its waters.

"China will firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, as the island's military launched combat readiness drills.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it also spotted Chinese coast guard vessels and that Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had restricted the airspace off the Chinese coast.

There has been intense speculation about the possibility of China launching military drills in response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's trip to the Pacific which included stopovers in Hawaii and Guam.

Asked about the possibility of drills around the island and the claims by Taipei, Mao insisted: "Taiwan does not have a ministry of defence."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan issue is China's internal affair," Mao said.

Taiwan regards itself as a sovereign nation with its own government, military, and Currency.

But Beijing insists the island is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.

pfc-oho/je/dhw

Related Topics

Army China Lai Mao Beijing Taipei Government

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago

More Stories From World