UrduPoint.com

China Vows To Oppose Efforts To Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

China Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) China will not tolerate attempts to downplay the guilt of the invaders or relieve them of historical responsibility for the atrocities they committed during the Second World War, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Russian Investigative Committee's deputy chairman, Alexander Fyodorov told participants of the international forum themed "Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Modern Challenges" on Tuesday that the committee possesses enough to revisit the war crimes committed by Japan in Khabarovsk.

"We denounce the atrocities of the invaders. Under no circumstances will we tolerate an awkward farce to diminish and remove historical responsibility for the crimes committed. We call on the international community to join efforts to protect human dignity and uphold impartiality and justice," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said when asked whether Beijing is ready to cooperate with Moscow in revisiting the Japanese wartime crimes.

The ministry noted that China and Russia ” the main theater of military operations in Asia and Europe during World War II ” had made "enormous sacrifices" and had always considered upholding the historical truth and defending the results of the war's victory to be a shared responsibility.

The Khabarovsk war crimes trials were held in 1949 to bring to justice captured Japanese troops accused of conducting inhumane biological experiments in territories occupied by them. The tribunal was separate from the Tokyo Trial of Japanese commanders by allied powers.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe China Beijing Tokyo Khabarovsk Japan World War From Asia

Recent Stories

PM to launch cadastral map of Islamabad today

PM to launch cadastral map of Islamabad today

3 minutes ago
 It has come to our notice that factually incorrect ..

It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about ..

31 minutes ago
 Local Press: World could emulate UAEâ€™s economic ..

Local Press: World could emulate UAEâ€™s economic model

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.64 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.64 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.