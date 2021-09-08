China Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) China will not tolerate attempts to downplay the guilt of the invaders or relieve them of historical responsibility for the atrocities they committed during the Second World War, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Russian Investigative Committee's deputy chairman, Alexander Fyodorov told participants of the international forum themed "Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Modern Challenges" on Tuesday that the committee possesses enough to revisit the war crimes committed by Japan in Khabarovsk.

"We denounce the atrocities of the invaders. Under no circumstances will we tolerate an awkward farce to diminish and remove historical responsibility for the crimes committed. We call on the international community to join efforts to protect human dignity and uphold impartiality and justice," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said when asked whether Beijing is ready to cooperate with Moscow in revisiting the Japanese wartime crimes.

The ministry noted that China and Russia ” the main theater of military operations in Asia and Europe during World War II ” had made "enormous sacrifices" and had always considered upholding the historical truth and defending the results of the war's victory to be a shared responsibility.

The Khabarovsk war crimes trials were held in 1949 to bring to justice captured Japanese troops accused of conducting inhumane biological experiments in territories occupied by them. The tribunal was separate from the Tokyo Trial of Japanese commanders by allied powers.