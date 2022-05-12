China Vows to Support North Korea in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak

China will make every effort to support North Korea in the battle against the country's new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) China will make every effort to support North Korea in the battle against the country's new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

The reclusive communist state reported its first coronavirus flare-up in Pyongyang on Thursday after several patients tested positive for the stealthy Omicron BA.

2 variant over the weekend.

"As the DPRK's comrade, neighbor and friend, China is ready to go all-out to provide support and assistance to the DPRK in fighting the virus," Zhao told a daily briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name.

North Korea sealed its borders at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and rejected the offer of vaccines. Pyongyang said it was moving into a state of "maximum emergency."