UrduPoint.com

China Vows To Support North Korea In Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 10:49 PM

China Vows to Support North Korea in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak

China will make every effort to support North Korea in the battle against the country's new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) China will make every effort to support North Korea in the battle against the country's new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

The reclusive communist state reported its first coronavirus flare-up in Pyongyang on Thursday after several patients tested positive for the stealthy Omicron BA.

2 variant over the weekend.

"As the DPRK's comrade, neighbor and friend, China is ready to go all-out to provide support and assistance to the DPRK in fighting the virus," Zhao told a daily briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name.

North Korea sealed its borders at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and rejected the offer of vaccines. Pyongyang said it was moving into a state of "maximum emergency."

Related Topics

China Pyongyang North Korea 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongd ..

Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz

10 seconds ago
 NDMA Chairman stresses over strengthening disaster ..

NDMA Chairman stresses over strengthening disaster management system

12 seconds ago
 Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Le ..

Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Lessons in Ukrainian School Curr ..

13 seconds ago
 Diabetes almost doubles risk of death from Covid: ..

Diabetes almost doubles risk of death from Covid: Study

16 seconds ago
 Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US ..

Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US Biolabs in Ukraine on Friday - ..

4 minutes ago
 Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on he ..

Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on helpline 15 to be ensured: CCPO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.