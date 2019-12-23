UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Vows To0 Ensure Salary Payments For Teachers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:40 PM

China vows to0 ensure salary payments for teachers

China's education authority will start an inspection campaign next year to ensure the salary payment for teachers in compulsory education schools

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China's education authority will start an inspection campaign next year to ensure the salary payment for teachers in compulsory education schools.

The average salaries of teachers in compulsory education schools shall be no lower than the average salaries of civil servants of the same region, according to a circular issued by the office of the education supervision commission of the State Council.

Local governments should take the salaries and benefits of teachers into consideration when paying subsidies to civil servants at the end of the year, as well as when drafting fiscal budgets for next year, the circular said.

China provides nine years of free and compulsory education, including six years of Primary school education and three years of junior middle school education.

Related Topics

Education Same

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah says wanted to dedicate first five wic ..

10 minutes ago

Plastic tea bags shed billions of microplastic par ..

3 minutes ago

China has 27,000 schools featuring football educat ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin on Downtown Moscow Shooting: All Measures ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Too Early for Reciprocal Measures Aft ..

3 minutes ago

Walking, cycling may be good for your heart

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.