China vows to0 ensure salary payments for teachers

China's education authority will start an inspection campaign next year to ensure the salary payment for teachers in compulsory education schools

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China's education authority will start an inspection campaign next year to ensure the salary payment for teachers in compulsory education schools.

The average salaries of teachers in compulsory education schools shall be no lower than the average salaries of civil servants of the same region, according to a circular issued by the office of the education supervision commission of the State Council.

Local governments should take the salaries and benefits of teachers into consideration when paying subsidies to civil servants at the end of the year, as well as when drafting fiscal budgets for next year, the circular said.

China provides nine years of free and compulsory education, including six years of Primary school education and three years of junior middle school education.