Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

China Waives Tariffs for Part of US Soy, Pork Import - Finance Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The customs tariff commission of the Chinese State Council started the process of exempting some US soy and pork from tariffs, the country's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"According to domestic needs, Chinese enterprises independently import certain quantities of goods from the United States through market-based procurement. The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council is carrying out the exemption of some soybeans, pork and other commodities based on the application of relevant enterprises," the statement read.

Washington has set December 15 as the deadline for possibly imposing additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if both sides did not reach a trade deal.

Such a move would mean that all of China's annual exports to the United States would be subject to steep tariffs.

US President Donald Trump had previously agreed with China to suspend tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods that were scheduled to take effect on October 15, after both sides agreed on the "phase one" trade deal in principle.

The US tariffs on Chinese goods have taken a heavy toll on China's export-oriented economy, as national economic growth fell to 6 percent in the third quarter, the slowest pace of quarterly growth since 1992.

