China Wants to Avoid Confrontation With US Over Consulates - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) China hopes to avoid confrontation with the United States over consulates closure, Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said during an Aspen Security Forum online session.

"I do not think a new Cold War would serve anybody's interest," the ambassador said on Tuesday.

The Chinese envoy expressed regret over the US decision to close the consulate in Houston.

"It was really unfortunate for the US to close the consulate," he said, adding that Beijing was forced to respond on Washington's decision.

In late July, the US had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.

In response, China had ordered the US to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu.