UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Wants To Avoid Confrontation With US Over Consulates - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

China Wants to Avoid Confrontation With US Over Consulates - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) China hopes to avoid confrontation with the United States over consulates closure, Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said during an Aspen Security Forum online session.

"I do not think a new Cold War would serve anybody's interest," the ambassador said on Tuesday.

The Chinese envoy expressed regret over the US decision to close the consulate in Houston.

"It was really unfortunate for the US to close the consulate," he said, adding that Beijing was forced to respond on Washington's decision.

In late July, the US had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.

In response, China had ordered the US to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu.

Related Topics

China Washington Chengdu Beijing Houston United States July

Recent Stories

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

45 minutes ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

3 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

5 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

5 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.