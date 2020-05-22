China Wants To Eradicate Poverty This Year Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Government's Report
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:20 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China has set a goal to eradicate poverty this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.
"This year, we must give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards, win the battle against poverty, and achieve the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects," the report said.