China Wants To Increase Number Of Regular Flights To Russia - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) China is interested in increasing the number of regular and charter flights to the Russian Federation, which could be operated by Chinese airlines, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"It is necessary to restore the flights that existed before the pandemic.

We need to create more regular and charter flights now. We welcome Russians in China," Zhang Hanhui said.

The ambassador pointed out that it is difficult for aircraft operated by Russian carriers to fly to China because of dual registration.

"But in this situation, we have proposed that our (Chinese) airlines launch more flights between cities," Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

