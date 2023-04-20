UrduPoint.com

China Wants To Purchase From Russia 2 Il-76 Firefighting Jets - Russian Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

China Wants to Purchase From Russia 2 Il-76 Firefighting Jets - Russian Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) China is interested in buying two Il-76 firefighting jets from Russia, as well as training for their crews and technical staff, Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Aleksandr Kurenkov said on Thursday.

"The Chinese side is interested in purchasing two Il-76 aircraft with spillway devices. Their main offers to the Russian side are the training of crews and the use of the spillways. Russian expertise is of great interest to (Chinese) colleagues to fight forest fires, it is in great demand and not only China, but also Turkey is interested in this," Kurenkov said following talks with Chinese Deputy Minister of Emergency Management Xu Jiaai.

The Russian minister reiterated that China is asking Russia to train jet crews, technical specialists and cadets.

Additionally, the sides discussed interaction in the border areas for the prevention and mitigation of floods and fires, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's ministers of emergency management meeting in New Delhi. The meeting is chaired by Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah. According to the ministry's press release, participants in the talks will share their experience of managing emergency situations and discuss future prospects for cooperation in this field.

Related Topics

India Russia Interior Minister Turkey China Shanghai New Delhi Border From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

47 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

2 hours ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.