China Wants to Purchase From Russia 2 Il-76 Firefighting Jets - Russian Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) China is interested in buying two Il-76 firefighting jets from Russia, as well as training for their crews and technical staff, Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Aleksandr Kurenkov said on Thursday.

"The Chinese side is interested in purchasing two Il-76 aircraft with spillway devices. Their main offers to the Russian side are the training of crews and the use of the spillways. Russian expertise is of great interest to (Chinese) colleagues to fight forest fires, it is in great demand and not only China, but also Turkey is interested in this," Kurenkov said following talks with Chinese Deputy Minister of Emergency Management Xu Jiaai.

The Russian minister reiterated that China is asking Russia to train jet crews, technical specialists and cadets.

Additionally, the sides discussed interaction in the border areas for the prevention and mitigation of floods and fires, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's ministers of emergency management meeting in New Delhi. The meeting is chaired by Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah. According to the ministry's press release, participants in the talks will share their experience of managing emergency situations and discuss future prospects for cooperation in this field.