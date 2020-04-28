UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Wants To See Harmonious Pak-Afghan Relations: Wang Yi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:02 PM

China wants to see harmonious Pak-Afghan relations: Wang Yi

China, more than anyone else, wants to see a harmonious relation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and will contribute to any effort that helps improve the mutual trust and relations between the two sides, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :China, more than anyone else, wants to see a harmonious relation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and will contribute to any effort that helps improve the mutual trust and relations between the two sides, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Talking to Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atma on telephone, he said China was willing to hold a China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers' dialogue at an appropriate time to push forward cooperation among the three countries, according to a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Tuesday.

Wang expressed support for the Afghan government's positive proposals on peace and reconciliation and hoped that all parties stay confident and patient for an early political agreement.

"The future political arrangements of Afghanistan should feature broad representation, strong determination to combating terrorism of all forms, and firm commitment to a foreign policy of peace and friendship," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister said as a neighbor and friend of Afghanistan, China respected the Afghan people's choice of their own development path and stood ready to continue to support, mediate and facilitate the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and further play its constructive role.

Wang noted that the two countries enjoyed the tradition of mutual understanding, trust and support. As a neighbor and strategic and cooperative partner of Afghanistan, China was never absent when Afghanistan was in need and always lends a helping hand without any hesitation.

He said China would continue to take good care of the Afghan nationals in China and trusts that the Afghan government will also ensure the safety and health of Chinese nationals in Afghanistan.

"As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, China will work with Afghanistan to deepen the Belt and Road cooperation and cooperation in other fields for the benefit of the two countries and peoples," he added.

Atmar stressed that the Afghan government was firmly committed to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, and had formulated plans for a comprehensive ceasefire and opening of intra-Afghan negotiations.

"Afghanistan highly appreciates China's constructive role and hopes that China will continue to work with regional countries to urge Taliban to reach an early agreement with the Afghan government," he added.

The Afghan vice foreign minister said Afghanistan was also firmly committed to promoting the tripartite cooperation with China and Pakistan, and hoped that China would continue to assist Afghanistan in improving its relations with Pakistan.

Atmar hailed China's effective Covid-19 response and thanked China for providing a large amount of medical supplies and sharing experience.

He said the Afghan side would do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Afghanistan, adding, "The Belt and Road Initiative, warmly welcomed and actively participated by Afghanistan has brought benefits to the two countries and the wider region."Afghanistan was committed to working with China to promote the Belt and Road cooperation and take the strategic and cooperative partnership between the two sides to a new level, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan China Road All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

District administrations strictly imposes 9 to 4 p ..

3 minutes ago

Police officers to have Iftar with their subordina ..

4 minutes ago

Police foil bid to smuggle drug; nab two trafficke ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

35 minutes ago

BRICS Economy Experts to Hold Video Conference Wed ..

4 minutes ago

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Commission ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.