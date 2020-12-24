UrduPoint.com
China Wants To Work With Russia On International Health Code Recognition - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:23 PM

China has notified Russia about its plan to create an international mechanism for mutual recognition of health codes and would like to work with Russia on this issues, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik

At a G20 summit in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested setting up a global Covid QR code system to restore international travel that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. An electronic barcode could be stored on a mobile phone and indicate whether a person can travel freely or needs to quarantine.

"China has officially notified Russia about a plan to create an international mechanism for mutual recognition of health codes and China will continue working closely with Russia to discuss the possibility of creating this mechanism," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the mechanism is currently at the initial stage, and there is still work to do on recognition, data protection and data use.

