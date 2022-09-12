China Wants to Work With Russia to Promote Shared Interests - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) China's top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi said Monday that Beijing was ready to work together with Moscow to promote shared interests and their common vision of a fairer world order.

"China is ready to work together with Russia to fill high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries with new meaning, protect shared interests and promote a fairer and more reasonable world order," Yang said in Beijing.

The veteran diplomat, who served as China's foreign minster between 2007 and 2013, welcomed outgoing Russian Ambassador Andrei Denisov and spoke highly of his contribution to Russian-Chinese ties.

Yang said this relationship had been moving forward steadily along the right track under presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, with the two nations supporting each other in securing their vested interests and cooperating at the international level.