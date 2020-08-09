UrduPoint.com
China Wants Trump To Lose Election, Seeks To Shape US Policy - Senior Intel Official

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:13 AM

China Wants Trump to Lose Election, Seeks to Shape US Policy - Senior Intel Official

The US intelligence community believes that China wants President Donald Trump to lose the upcoming election and has expanded its influence efforts ahead of the vote to try and shape US policy toward Beijing, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The US intelligence community believes that China wants President Donald Trump to lose the upcoming election and has expanded its influence efforts ahead of the vote to try and shape US policy toward Beijing, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said in a statement on Friday.

"We assess that China prefers that President Trump - whom Beijing sees as unpredictable - does not win reelection," Evanina said in the statement published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.

"

Evanina said China has increasingly criticized the Trump administration's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, its closure of China's consulate in Houston, as well as the administration's actions regarding Hong Kong, TikTok, Huawei and the South China Sea.

However, Evanina noted that despite the foreign governments' efforts to interfere in the US election, it would be impossible to manipulate voting results at scale.

On Monday, Senators Marco Rubio and Elizabeth Warren told reporters that the US intelligence community would be releasing information to the public regarding attempts by foreign actors to influence the US presidential election. Rubio said information would be released every week on a regular basis.

