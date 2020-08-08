China Wants Trump to Lose US Election, Seeks to Shape US Policy - Senior Intel Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The US intelligence community believes that China wants President Donald Trump to lose the upcoming election and has expanded its influence efforts ahead of the vote to try and shape US policy toward Beijing, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said in a statement on Friday.

"We assess that China prefers that President Trump - whom Beijing sees as unpredictable - does not win reelection," Evanina said in the statement published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China."