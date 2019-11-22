UrduPoint.com
China Wants US Trade Deal But 'will Not Flinch' From A Fight: Xi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:38 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping said Friday that China wants to reach an initial trade deal with the United States but is "not afraid" to fight back in the trade war.

"We will not flinch from such a fight," Xi told former US officials and other foreign dignitaries in Beijing, adding: "We want to work for a phase-one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality."

