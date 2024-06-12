Open Menu

China Warns EU Tariffs On EVs Would 'harm' Europe's Interests

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) China warned Wednesday that expected additional EU tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles would "harm Europe's own interests" and condemned the bloc's "protectionism".

The EU Commission is set to impose Wednesday fresh duties on EVs imported from China, industry sources told AFP.

"It goes against the principles of market economy and international trade rules, undermines China-EU economic and trade cooperation as well as the stability of the global automobile production and supply chain," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

The sources said the expectation was that the tariffs will be "up to 25 percent", on top of the existing 10 percent duty.

"We urge the EU side to honour its commitment of supporting free trade and opposing protectionism and work with China to uphold the overall interests of China-EU economic and trade cooperation," Lin said.

"China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," he warned.

