China Warns India To Calm Down At LAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:07 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday warned India to take corrective measures to normalize the tense situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) while disengaging on the ground from any misadventure.

"What is imperative for the Indian side is to address its mistakes and to carry out disengagement on the ground and take concrete actions to ease up tension at LAC," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin told reporters during his regular briefing.

While reiterating Chines stand on the ongoing conflict with India at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Laddakh, he said, China's position on the issue is very clear and consistent.

"From the Chinese side, we have been honoring the agreements signed between China and India. We are committed to peace and stability in the border area," he added.

The spokesperson however made it clear that the Chinese side was committed to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying that China was not to be blamed for the current standoff.

Wang blamed India for breaching the agreements saying that the Indian troops first trespassed the Chinese territory and opened fire to threaten the safety of the Chinese border and troops.

The spokesperson said that during the Moscow meeting, the Foreign Ministers of China and India agreed to five points agreement to normalize the situation at border.

"We hope India will work with China and honor the recent peace agreement as well as previously reached agreement." he added.

"China is ready to ready to continue the consultation with Indian side through diplomatic and military channels and jointly we can ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said.

