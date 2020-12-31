UrduPoint.com
China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Card' Amid Row Over Next Dalai Lama

China cautioned Indian media on Wednesday against damaging bilateral ties with speculations over who gets to pick the next spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) China cautioned Indian media on Wednesday against damaging bilateral ties with speculations over who gets to pick the next spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists.

Tibetans believe that their leader, the Dalai Lama, will reincarnate upon his death. The current "living Buddha" is 85 years old and ailing. China believes his successor should be picked in line with Chinese laws, while the Dalai Lama's followers in exile insist on doing it themselves.

Reacting to the Indian media reaction to a US bill that demanded that the Buddhist community make that choice, the Chinese Embassy spokesman in India warned news outlets against "advocating playing 'Tibet card' to meddle in China's internal affairs and further damage the bilateral relations.

Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong said in a statement that Indian media should take an "objective and fair stance on issues concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "do more to help China-India bilateral relations move forward."

China and India signed a declaration on cooperation in 2003, the diplomat said, in which India recognized China's claim over Tibet and agreed to deny the Tibetan government-in-exile a platform for political mobilization. India has been home to the Dalai Lama since he fled Tibet in 1959.

