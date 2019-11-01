UrduPoint.com
China Warns It Won't Tolerate Dissent In Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:01 PM

China warns it won't tolerate dissent in Hong Kong

China warned Friday it would not tolerate any challenge to Hong Kong's governing system, as it laid out plans to boost patriotism in the city and change how its leader is chosen or removed after months of pro-democracy protests

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :China warned Friday it would not tolerate any challenge to Hong Kong's governing system, as it laid out plans to boost patriotism in the city and change how its leader is chosen or removed after months of pro-democracy protests.

The unrest in the semi-autonomous city was an important topic at a major, four-day meeting of the Communist Party chaired by President Xi Jinping this week in Beijing, said Shen Chunyao, director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Basic Law Commission.

The central government in Beijing has so far voiced its confidence in Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and the city police to put a lid on the increasingly violent protests.

But all eyes have been on whether the party leadership will assert more control over the situation if the demonstrations spin out of control.

The former British colony has been rocked by months of protests with citizens lampooning the city's pro-Beijing leaders and erosion on basic rights.

