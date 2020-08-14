China Warns May Retaliate Against US Labeling Confucius Institute as Foreign Mission

The US move to label the Confucius Institute as a foreign mission is nothing but an attempt to defame the Chinese government-funded global education program, and Beijing reserves the right to retaliate, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020)

Announcing the designation on Thursday, State Secretary Mike Pompeo called Confucius Institutes an "entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms." He added that American education facilities can now "make informed choices" on cooperation with the program.

"I want to emphasize that these actions of the United States demonize and denigrate the normal work of the project for cooperation between China and the US.

We express extreme dissatisfaction and strong protest," spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing, noting that Beijing reserves the right to respond.

According to the diplomat, universities, on their own initiative, apply for the establishment of centers of the Confucius Institute, which are being created on the basis of mutual respect and friendly consultations between higher education institutions of the two countries.

Zhao called on the US to put aside Cold War mentality, correct its mistakes and stop politicizing educational projects.