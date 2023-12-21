China warns Philippines to 'act with caution' after maritime clashes

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) China has warned the Philippines that it "must act with caution", Beijing's foreign ministry said, following a string of incidents in the South China Sea.

Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, said on a call with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo on Wednesday the two countries were "facing serious difficulties", blaming Manila for changing its policies, according to a readout.

"Wang Yi said China-Philippines relations are currently facing serious difficulties," it said late on Wednesday.

"The root cause is that the Philippines has changed its longstanding policy stance, reneged on its own commitments, continued to provoke and stir trouble at sea, and undermined China's legal rights."