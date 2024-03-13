Open Menu

China Warns Proposed TikTok Ban Will 'come Back To Bite' US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Beijing warned on Wednesday that a proposed ban on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok would "inevitably come back to bite the United States".

The US House of Representatives is set to vote later Wednesday on a bill that would force the app to cut ties with its Chinese owner or get banned in the United States.

Ahead of the vote, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the proposed ban.

"Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens US national security, it has not stopped suppressing TikTok," he said.

"This kind of bullying behaviour that cannot win in fair competition disrupts companies' normal business activity, damages the confidence of international investors in the investment environment, and damages the normal international economic and trade order," he added.

"In the end, this will inevitably come back to bite the United States itself," Wang said.

