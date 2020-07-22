China warns students in US to 'be on guard' over 'arbitrary interrogations'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to "be on guard" for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to "be on guard" for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

"Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US," said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.