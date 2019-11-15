UrduPoint.com
China Warns UK Against 'Adding Fuel' to Hong Kong Protests After Attack on Minister

The United Kingdom must stop encouraging the violent behavior of the Hong Kong protesters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Friday, after a Hong Kong minister was attacked in London

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The United Kingdom must stop encouraging the violent behavior of the Hong Kong protesters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Friday, after a Hong Kong minister was attacked in London.

Hong Kong's secretary for justice, Teresa Cheng, was jostled to the ground by an anti-Chinese mob in London on Thursday. Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam and the Chinese Embassy strongly condemned the assault. The London Police are investigating.

"If the UK does not mend its ways and continues adding fuel to the fire it will eventually hurt its own interests... We demand that the UK immediately conduct a thorough investigation, detain and punish the criminals and protect Chinese citizens," Geng Shuang told reporters.

He argued that the assault on Teresa Cheng, who hurt her hand in the fall, "bears a direct link to the behavior of some British politicians who distort facts and both secretly and openly encourage violent criminal actions" in Hong Kong.

The UK should be more careful when it makes statements about Hong Kong, stop interfering in the internal affairs of the city and China as a whole and abstain from sending the wrong message to demonstrators, Geng Shuang added.

Friday marked the fifth straight day of anti-government protests in the autonomous Chinese city. Hundreds of people blocked streets during their lunchtime break in Hong Kong's center, in what was a considerable stepdown in violence following months of chaos.

